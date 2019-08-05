Audio launches this week: CLAW SM100 Professional headphones launched

CLAW has launched a new pair of professional headphones, which will be available on Amazon India. The CLAW SM100 Professional Closed Back Studio Monitoring & DJ Headphones have an MRP of Rs 6,490 but will be available on Amazon India for a price of Rs 5,490.

The headphones will come with two detachable cables for Professional and Personal use. CLAW says the headphones are designed for professionals and consumers alike who demand, crisp and accurate sound quality given the profession. These come with 50 mm neodymium drivers for more powerful and detailed sound quality.

The company also claims these are comfortable for long sessions in the studio or during travel. The headphones allows for one ear monitoring when at the studio or during an event. Claw has also included a 1.2 meter cable with a microphone and in-line controls to allow these to be used while on the go.

Other key features of the headphones are:

Built with aluminum and iron boron magnets with an ultra-thin composite diaphragm to deliver a rich and crisp sound stage.

Over-Ear design with a well-padded headband reduces pressure ensuring a comfortable listening experience for hours on end. It also includes a 1 x 3 meter coiled cable for use in studio and 1 x 1.2 meter cable with microphone and in-line controls and a 3.5 mm to 6.3 mm adapter.

The impedance: 32Ω ±10%, while frequency Response is 15 Hz – 30,000 Hz. It has sensitivity of 97 dB ± 3 dB. The headphones have 3.5 mm plug and weigh 375 grams.