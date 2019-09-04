Audio launches of the week: Portronics Breeze II, Sound One SHELL

Audio has become one of the fastest growing segments in India. Many audio equipment manufacturers have seen this and are trying to tap the market including Sony, Bose, Sound One and more. To do so the companies are launching a slew of new audio products in the country aimed at different segments.

Every week we get to see new audio equipment launches in this country. These include speakers, headphones, earphones and more. This week we got to see the launch of Portronics Breeze II and Sound One SHELL. Below are the details for each and every audio launch that happened in India this week.

Portronics Breeze II

Portronics has launched a new 20W wireless speaker, dubbed Breeze II. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and has been made available via online and offline stores in the country. The speaker comes with an IPX4 rating and features Bluetooth v4.2. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Micro SD Card, FM Radio and 3.5mm headphone jack. The speaker also comes with a 2,000mAh inbuilt battery, which according to the company can last for seven hours on a single charge.

Sound One SHELL

Sound One has launched a new rugged Bluetooth speaker, dubbed Sound One SHELL. It is built out of a durable silicone material with a rubber matte finish. The company claims that its speaker is shockproof, dustproof and waterproof with its IPX5 rating. The speaker uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology to transmit and has a working distance of 15m. It is priced at Rs 2,190 and is currently being offered at Rs 1,190 as an introductory offer.

The speaker has a power output of 5W and an impedance of 4ohm. It is backed by a 1,200mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to five hours of continuous playback on a single charge.