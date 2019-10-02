Audio launches of the week: Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones, Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones and more

Audio launches of the week: Huawei has launched two new audio devices in India. The technology giant has unveiled the Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones at Rs 4,999 and Huawei Mini Speaker at a price of Rs 1,999. Both the gadgets will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Likewise, Skullcandy too has launched the Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones at a price of Rs 24,999. the headphones will be available on Amazon India.

Here are the latest audio products that have hit the Indian market this week. Read on:

Huawei FreeLace

Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones come with features such as plug and pair, lossless audio, fast charge, voice assistant, crystal-clear voice and lasting battery life. The company claims that the earphone guarantees a whole new experience to the users.

The device comes with a memory metal cable that the company claims to be flexible and skin-friendly. It is made from nickel-titanium alloy and liquid silicone, which makes it tangle-free and comfortable.

The Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones is available at Rs 4,999 and comes in Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green and Moonlight Silver color options. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and customers will be able to avail a cashback of 10 per cent.

Huawei Mini Speaker

The Huawei Mini Speaker is a compact speaker that weighs just 101 grams. The company claims that the speaker can create a truly immersive sound experience with loud and clear audio and deep bass.

Users can also create 360-degree stereo audio by pairing two speakers. The Huawei Mini Speaker is IPX4 rated which means it can resist water, sweat and rain.

The Huawei Mini Speaker is priced at Rs 1,999 and just like the Huawei FreeLace, this too will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and customers can also avail a 10 per cent cashback.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC comes with Skullcandy Sensory Bass, Active Noise Cancellation and Personal Sound features. The device’s Adjustable Sensory Bass is the company’s patented bass technology that’s responsible for the experiential bass. Skullcandy claims that Crusher ANC delivers the company’s broadest range of adjustable sensory bass to date, offering the listeners new layers of sound in any track. The bass response slider can be adjusted up or down, based on personal preference.

The Personal Sound feature allows the listeners to custom-tune the headphone according to their own unique hearing through the Skullcandy App. This app also enables toggling personal sound profiles on and off, easy in-app pairing, headphone firmware updates, product registration, and access to the user guides.

The headphone also comes with an Active Noise Cancellation feature which monitors the surrounding environment to filter out external noise and maintains a crisp audio quality. An ambient mode deactivates the Active Noise Cancellation feature by touching and holding the left earcup of the headphone when the listeners want to be aware of their nearby surroundings.

The Crusher ANC is priced at Rs 24,999 and will be sold through Skullcandy’s official website and Amazon India in two colour options- Deep Red and Fearless Black.