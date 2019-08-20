Audio launches of the week: Bose 700, Soundcore Life 2 and VingaJoy SP-40

Audio launches in India this week: India in recent times has become one of the best markets in the world for audio equipment manufacturers. Many brands like Sony, Bose, Ant Audio and more are launching a slew of new audio products in the country aimed at different segments.

In recent times we have been getting to see a lot of brands launch their audio equipment in India every week. These include speakers, headphones, earphones and more. This week we got to see the launch of Soundcore Life 2 noise-cancelling headphones by Anker, Bose Headphones 700 and more. Below are the details for each and every audio launch that happened in India this week.

Bose 700

Bose has just launched its new ‘Noise Cancelling Headphones 700’ in India. It is priced at Rs 34,500 and can be pre-ordered starting August 22. These new headphones will join the QuietComfort 35 II in the Bose around-ear headphone line. The company states that the new Bose 700s come with a new voice interface that redefines mobile communication. They are built on the QuietComfort platform and are able to isolate a user’s voice from 360 degrees of unwanted sound. The new Bose 700 also comes with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa integration.

Soundcore by Anker Life 2

Soundcore by Anker has launched its new ‘Life 2 Noise Cancelling Headphones’, with which the company offers 30 hours of battery life while using them in noise-cancelling mode. It is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India. They utilise 40mm drivers and use the company’s own Bass UpTM Technology to reduce external noises and provide hi-res music.

VingaJoy SP-40 Bluetooth speaker

VingaJoy SP-40 is an Acoustic Bass Wireless Speaker priced at Rs 2,199. The USP of the device is its 8-watt driver, which can produce a good amount of bass. The company claims that the speaker can provide consumers with a playtime of six hours on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Aux, Pen Drive, SD Card and FM Radio.