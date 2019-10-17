Audio and TV launches of the week: Sound One detachable earphones, Panasonic Sanyo Kaizen TV series and more

Audio and TV launches of the week: Sound One has launched a unique detachable Bluetooth earphone in India. the detachable earphone is priced at Rs 2,990, which is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,690 for a limited time on Flipkart and Amazon India.

On the other hand, Panasonic’s online brand Sanyo has launched three new models under its Kaizen TV series starting from Rs 29,999 and going all the way up to Rs 55,999. The new TV models will be available on Amazon India starting from October 20.

This apart, Soundworks has launched Oontz Angle 3 portable wireless Bluetooth speaker and Telefunken has launched two new TVs in India.

Here are the latest audio products and TVs that have hit the Indian market this week. Read on:

Sound One detachable Bluetooth earphones

Sound One has launched a unique detachable Bluetooth earphone in India. The earphone comes with a pair of removable earplugs with two detachable cables. It can be used in two modes – one is wireless Bluetooth earphone and the other is wired cable mode. This particular feature lets the users switch to a wired 3.5 mm jack cable in case the battery gets exhausted.

The cable of the detachable earphone is made with aluminum coating inside which the company says will provide more durability and longer life. The Bluetooth 5.0 version earphone is packed with a polymer 110mAh battery which the company claims can provide 10 hours playtime at 60-70 per cent volume and 8 hours on full volume. The earphones comes with IPX5 rating water-resistant. It is priced at Rs 2,990 and is available at a special launch price of Rs 1,690 for a limited time period on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Panasonic Sanyo Kaizen TV Series

Panasonic’s online brand Sanyo has launched three new large-screen TV models under its Kaizen TV Series. The new TVs are powered by Android TV and run on Android Pie 9.0. They come with Google Assistant remote with mic for voice search.

The three models are available in the screen sizes of 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch displays. These new TVs are priced starting at Rs 29,999 and go all the way up to Rs 55,999. They will be available for sale starting October 20 on Amazon India.

The Sanyo 4K TV range is powered by a Quad-Core processor and a built-in Chromecast. They also feature IPS Superbright LED Display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, DTS TruSurround, 20W box speakers with Digital Signal Processing, Bezel-less design and flame-retardant VO material. The TVs also come with integrated Netflix app.

Soundworks Oontz Angle 3

Soundworks, a US-based company has launched Oontz Angle 3 portable wireless Bluetooth speaker in India. The speaker will be available for sale only on Flipkart.

The speaker comes with Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP, Bass Radiator and two precision neodymium drivers. The Bluetooth 4.2 technology speaker has a range of 100 feet and offers up to 14 hours of playtime.

It has a built-in mic for calls and is water-resistant IPX5 which can resist gentle water spray and splash. The portable speaker weighs 280 gms.

Telefunken HD Ready TVs

Telefunken has launched two new HD Ready TVs in India. It has launched TFK32S, which is a 32-inch Smart LED TV which is priced at Rs 9,999 and TFK32N, a 32-inch LED TV which costs Rs 7,999. Both the TVs are available for sale on Amazon India and during the ongoing Great Indian Festival, both TVs are available at a discount of Rs 1,000, bring down their price to Rs 8,999 and 6,999 respectively.

The TFK32S 32-inch Smart TV comes with ‘STREAMWALL’ powered by Cloud TV Certified AOSP. The smart TV also comes with apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, The Quint, HomeVeda etc.

The smart TV also comes with a free subscription to Movie Box, which offers over 7000 free movies in multiple Indian and foreign languages across varied genres. Users can mirror music videos and movie clips from their smartphones directly to the TV and make their smartphone an air-mouse through E-Share app.

Both TVs feature HD picture quality, 178-degree wide viewing angle along with A+ Grade Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology that enhances the spectrum of colours. They also come with a 20W built-in soundbar that supports bass and extra treble along with 5 sound modes. Connectivity options of the TVs include 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and 1 Optical Output to connect the high-end sound system.