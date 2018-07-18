At Rs 2.8 lakh, bring home a Samsung fridge that is smart enough to read out news, suggest recipes

Samsung brings Family Hub 3.0 smart refrigerator to India for a price at Rs 2,80,000 Samsung brings Family Hub 3.0 smart refrigerator to India for a price at Rs 2,80,000

Samsung wants your fridge to be smart, connected and become as exciting as your smartphone. This could be why it is bringing the Family Hub 3.0 smart refrigerator to India, complete with its Bixby voice-assistant, AKG speakers, a 21.5-inch touch display, and smart home integrations.

The South Korean major has been toying with the idea of a smart fridge for a while now. Of course, the Family Hub 3.0 is a major improvement over the model which was released in 2016. This time though, the company has added a slew of entertainment and smart features. For instance, you can access various functions of the fridge using Samsung’s own personal voice assistant – Bixby.

The Family Hub 3.0 will act as a centralised hub for your smart home. Samsung says the fridge works with any SmartThings product and lets you control the appliance using voice commands. From the fridge’s large screen, you can compile a shopping list, reading out schedules, or even play music. You can also check the latest news, share calendar entries, share memos, watch videos, and more.

Samsung also provides a View Inside app for smartphones that will show you what’s inside your Family Hub fridge, even when out shopping, Then there is something called Meal Planner which essentially suggest recipes based on food preferences, dietary restrictions and even food expiration dates.

With the Family Hub, Samsung is clearly eyeing those users in urban centres who are open up to idea of a smart home. The Family Hub will be available for pre-booking exclusively on Samsung Shop and Amazon India starting today at Rs 2,80,000 with an exclusive offer of free Samsung Galaxy S9 available on pre-booking.

