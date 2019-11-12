Asus ZenBook 14, ZenBook 14 Flip with AMD Ryzen CPUs launched in India

Asus has launched its first AMD-based ZenBook 14 and ZenBook Flip 14 in India. Both laptops are powered by the latest Ryzen mobile processors, along with Radeon Vega graphics. The company also launched the ROG Zephyrus G, as well as the ROG Strix GL10DH.

First up is the ZenBook 14, a premium Windows-powered notebook, powered by the second-generation Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The laptop weighs in at 1.39 kg and packs a 14-inch display, up to12-hour battery life and a fingerprint sensor for extra security. The notebook is priced at Rs 59,990 and can be purchased from Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, and offline channels.

Next up is the ZenBook Flip 14, a 2-in-1 notebook, which is powered by the second-generation Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor and Radeon Vega 10 graphics. The notebook offers a Full HD touch display, an IR camera for secure facial recognition, and a stylus pen. The ZenBook Flip 14 comes in two configurations: the one with Ryzen 5 processor is priced at Rs 64,990 and another model with Ryzen 7 will cost Rs 74,990. The notebook can be purchased from Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, and offline channels.

Asus is also bringing the ROG Zephyrus G gaming notebook to India. The laptop promises up to 7 hours of battery backup and weighs in less than 2.1 kg. The ROG Zephyrus G notebook is priced at Rs 99,990 and is available to purchase on Flipkart. Other than the ROG Zephyrus, Asus has also launched the ROG Strix GL10DH gaming desktop. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 3800X processor, the gaming desktop is Rs 66,990.