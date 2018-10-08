Asus ROG Strix GL12CX desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 launched

Asus ROG Strix GL12CX desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics engine launched

Asus launched Strix GL12CX, the world’s first desktop to use Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics engine. The Asus ROG Strix GL12CX will be available for purchase from December. However, the Taiwanese tech company has not shared any detail regarding the price yet.

The all-new ROG desktop features factory-overclocked Intel CPUs and equips Intel Core i9-9900K CPU. The Strix GL12CX has a liquid cooling system that is meant to deliver uninterrupted and reliable performance, as per the company. Asus notes that with 8 cores and 16 threads, the new Intel processor will be able to deliver high-frame rate gaming while simultaneously live-streaming, recording gameplay and running other apps. The ROG Strix GL12CX has sharp angles on the front and top of the case. The desktop includes Armoury Crate software that will enable users to customize the RGB lighting. Further, the Aura Sync technology will let users synchronise the system lighting with compatible peripherals for instance keyboard, mice etc.

The GL12CX has a hot swap SSD bay developed for esports gaming that put behind the case’s magnetic front cover, allowing for quick swapping in of profiles and games. To accommodate the hot-swap SSD bay demanded by espsorts tournaments, there is a DIMM.2 module that can ‘hold’ dual SSDs cooled by dedicated heatsinks.

The ROG desktop is powered by an Intel Z390 chipset and runs either Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 operating system. The device includes a 2-in-1 card reader, two USB 3.1 and two USB 2.0 ports. The GL12CX comes with an optical drive to serve any “legacy DVD” needs. The RAM can be expanded up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz. In terms of storage, the new ROG GL12CX desktop comes with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD and 1TB / 2TB 7200rpm HDD. Connectivity options include- Intel Gigabit LAN, 2×2 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

