Asus launches ROG Phone 2 accessories in India

Asus today announced the launch of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) accessories for its gamers-centric ROG Phone 2 smartphone. These accessories include a TwinView Dock priced at Rs 19,999, a Mobile Desktop Dock which costs Rs 12,999 and an AeroActive Cooler that carries a tag of Rs 3,999. All these accessories are available on Flipkart starting today, October 25.

TwinView Dock

The TwinView Dock II offers a dual-screen gaming experience and comes with a 120hz/1ms 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) auxiliary AMOLED screen. It is useful for split-screen live-streaming, extended game display or group communication.

This accessory is lighter and better balanced. It features a new turbo-fan cooling system and a high-capacity 5,000mAh extended battery pack. Asus said that the ROG Kunai Gamepad can also be used along with TwinView Dock II to add full physical controls and create a complete self-contained dual-screen gaming system.

Mobile Desktop Dock

The Mobile Desktop Dock provides a desktop gaming experience with the help of a keyboard and mouse or with the ROG Kunai Gamepad which can get paired for large screen gaming.

The dock offers input and output ports like – up to 4K HDMI and DisplayPort, 4 USB Super Speed ports, an RJ45 Gigabit ethernet port, USB micro B connector, and an SD card reader and more.

AeroActive Cooler

The AeroActive Cooler II comes with redesigned fan blades. It delivers more airflow into the ROG Aerodynamic System, and can fit over the bundled ROG Phone Aero Case.

The AeroActive Cooler II is quieter, with a 24dBA noise level which is 4X quieter than the original design.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is probably the best gaming phone you can buy in the market at the moment. The smartphone has a starting price of Rs 37,999, and comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of built-in storage, and a 6,000mAh battery. To know more about this phone read our review here.