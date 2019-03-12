Astrum launches HS410 professional DJ headphones at Rs 2,199

Astrum launched a new professional stereo headphone HS410 in India. Priced at Rs 2,199, the device is aimed to serve disc jockeys (DJ). The headphone can produce high-resolution sound ranging from 20Hz to 20kHz.

The has a 50mm driver, making it ideal for DJ monitoring, delivering clear left and right channel separation and greater separation of rich bass tones and crisp mid to high frequencies.

The headphone comes with ear pad cushions and an elastomer frame, which provides grip for non-slip stability. The earpieces can rotate up to 180 degrees. The headphones are designed with voice coils to improve sound quality and sensitivity of speakers.

The headphone also comes with 3 meter coiled spring cable along with 3.5mm and 6.5mm jack, making it convenient for studio tracking or field recording.

“India has just opened to the concept of DJing and there is a huge Market which is untapped and also lacks quality products at good price points. We see a huge scope, and understanding which we shall be looking at several new launches in this space” Manoj Kumar Pansari – Director, Astrum India said in a press statement.

The headphone is compatible with various smartphones, laptops, desktops. It is available with leading retail and e-commerce platforms.