Astrum BT MS300 and MS400 2.1 speakers launched in India: Price, features

Astrum in a bid to expand its range of 2.1 speakers has launched the MS300 and the MS400 in India. Both the speakers will be made available across the country through various offline and online platforms. The Astrum MS300 speaker is priced at Rs 4,890 and the MS400 is priced at Rs 5,690.

The company claims the speakers will be able to deliver clear sound and powerful bass due to premium quality of drivers being used. The sub-woofer of the Astrum MS300 consists of a 5-inch driver, whereas the sub-woofer of the MS400 features a 5.25-inch driver. The satellite speakers of both the variants are powered by 3-inch drivers. Additionally, both the speakers have a sound output of 40 Watts RMS, due to which the company claims users will be able to get a theatre like experience at home.

Connectivity options include USB input and SD card, they are able to play content from MP3 Players, PCs, TVs, CDs and DVDs. Additionally, both the speakers also come with the capability of playing FM Radio. The included remote lets users control the speaker settings, and set the sound profile as per their liking.

The company has said that these new speakers are geared towards music aficionados, and that they soon plan to reveal several new technologies which will help match the sound technology with price in the Indian market.

