Apple’s top-end Mac Pro costs more than Tesla Model 3

Tesla is known for its cutting-edge, high-end electric vehicles. The company, run by the charismatic Elon Musk, charges more for its all-electric cars than any other automobile manufactures. Similarly, Apple has built its brand by selling premium-priced products. It is sometimes called the Louis Vuitton of consumer electronics.

Apple’s latest top-end model of the Mac Pro, which went on sale in the US on Tuesday, is more expensive than a Tesla. In fact, the highest configuration model of Mac Pro costs $52,599 (Rs 37,213,68), which is way higher than the starting price of Tesla’s Model 3.

That’s a high price to pay for a desktop computer, though, the Mac Pro isn’t really made for everybody. Instead, it will appeal to specific consumers like musicians, video editors, artistes, and creators. On the surface, the Mac Pro may seem expensive but it is not an overpriced machine for someone like AR Rahman, the Academy-award winning Indian music composer.

The new Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful desktop computer – and the starting price of $5,999 is justified for those who want more power from a single machine. This is for the entry-level model, though. The cost increases as you opt for more RAM, storage and graphics. Without a doubt, customizing your Mac Pro can be very expensive. You can shell out optional $400 on wheels for easily moving the Mac Pro in your workspace.

Specifications of entry-level Mac Pro

*3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz

*32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory

*Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory

*256GB SSD storage

The desktop computer comes with Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, and a lightning cable. It does not, however, include the Pro Display XDR. That 32-inch Retina 6K monitor itself costs an additional $4999, though it doesn’t include an optional $1000 stand.

Apple will start delivering the Mac Pro from next week in the US. The tech giant will manufacture the next-generation Mac Pro desktop computer in Austin, Texas. The Mac Pro is the only device Apple is assembling in the US. Most of the company’s best-selling products, be it the iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods, are being manufactured in China

