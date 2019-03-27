Apple’s Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones leaked images reveal AirPods-like charging case

New images of what is said to Apple’s wireless headphones Powerbeats Pro, have been leaked online by 9to5Mac. The Powerbeats Pro will reportedly be a cordless version of Beats Powerbeats headphones and launch in April.

Advertising

The Powerbeats Pro images were discovered by 9to5Mac among animations and images hidden in the iOS 12.2 update, which was released earlier this week.

Apple Powerbeats Pro images showcase the headphones without any connecting wire. Speaking of design, the earbuds look identical to Powerbeats3 headphones, which were launched last year, though the Powerbeats Pro will be wireless just like the AirPods, the report said.

Watch our review on AirPods

Just like AirPods, the new Powerbeats Pro earphones could arrive with a charging case that will likely charge the device on the go. It is unclear what Powerbeats Pro will offer in terms of battery life. Meanwhile, Powerbeats3 promises a battery life of up to 12 hours.

Advertising

According to a previous CNET report, the latest earphones from Beats is expected to come with Apple’s H1 chip, always-on Siri and longer battery life than the AirPods. The Powerbeats Pro will reportedly be available in black and white colour options.

The CNET report adds that the new Beats earphones may come at a price of $250. It also pointed out that the current Powerbeats 3 model received a significant price cut, indicating that a new product launch is imminent.