Apple’s next iPad Mini could take design cues from the iPad Air

Here's more info on the next iPad Mini, that could reportedly ditch the home button. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple’s updates for its iPad Mini lineup over the years have not been as impressive as say the iPad Pro lineup, which recently got an M1-sized refresh. However, new leaks now suggest that the next-gen iPad Mini could change that.

Leaked renders by Jon Prosser via FrontPageTech.com suggest that the new iPad Mini could feature some new design changes. The leaked renders reportedly are the result of a number of hands-on images, schematics, CAD files and other sources.

The renders are also in line with earlier reports that Apple will ditch the home button on the new iPad mini and make the device look more like the recent iPad Air. This new design language is also expected to take further cues from the body of the iPad Air as well. The renders hence, show a tablet that looks like a miniature version of the iPad Air.

Time for Apple to refresh the iPad Mini

The iPad Mini is still believed by many to be the ideal size for a tablet. The device’s 7.9-inch screen is large enough to enjoy a movie or a video. Yet, the size is still small enough to be conveniently portable without risking damaging the iPad.

There is no word on a possible launch date so far for the new iPad Mini. However, this could take a while considering there are not a lot of leaks around a new iPad Mini. More leaks or news around the iPad Mini are expected to pop up online before we get closer to an actual launch date.