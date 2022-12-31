scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Apple’s next 11.1-inch, 13-inch iPad Pro variants: What we know so far

The next Apple iPad Pro variants could come with larger, OLED panels. Read more below.

iPad pro,Apple's last iPad Pro variants launched earlier this year with M2 chipsets. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple is working on new iPad Pro models, which are expected to arrive in 2024. These new iPad Pros are expected to be the brand’s most powerful tablets yet and are also expected to launch with bigger displays.

Here’s all we know about the upcoming iPad Pro models so far.

As per a new report by MacRumors, Display Analyst Ross Young said Apple’s next iPad Pro models could launch in 2024 and come with bigger OLED display panels. The report also adds that despite the slightly larger screens the new iPads could have even slimmer bezels, and hence, the same overall size.

Also Read |Apple’s iPhone 15 Plus could have lower price, more difference between ‘Pro’ and ‘Max’ models: Report

This is very different from the current lineup of the iPad Pro models, which include an 11-inch iPad Pro with an LCD display panel and a larger 12.9-inch variant with a mini-LED panel that can offer better contrast ratios.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

An OLED panel however, the biggest expected change in the upcoming Pro models, is much superior than both an LCD panel and a mini-LED panel, given that OLED displays often offer the best colours as well as contrast ratios, especially making sure darker colours like black appear accurately.

Unlike the iPhone-series, Apple does not launch new iPad Pro variants every year. With the latest current-gen iPad Pro variants powered by the M2 chip launched recently in October 2022, it seems accurate that the successors would come with a 2024 launch date.

Also Read |You can buy an Apple Watch Ultra clone for Rs 2499

Young had also previously spoken of another large 14.1-inch iPad Pro arriving in 2023, but has now reportedly said that such a device is no longer in the pipeline. Interestingly however, there have been other reports speaking of an even larger 16-inch iPad on the cards.

Advertisement

Note that none of this information has been officially confirmed by Apple yet, so we suggest you take these future iPad Pro plans with a grain of salt. With a supposed 2024 release, Apple would likely not be revealing any official details anytime soon anyway.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 12:19 IST
Next Story

Is this the greatest stump cartwheel you’ve seen?: Watch Somerset’s Jack Brooks castles Gloucestershire’s Tom Lace

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close