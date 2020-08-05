Apple’s new 27-inch iMac includes faster processor, improved speakers and a 1080p web camera

Apple’s new 27-inch iMac starts at Rs 169,900, and will go on sale in India later this month. (Image credit: Apple) Apple’s new 27-inch iMac starts at Rs 169,900, and will go on sale in India later this month. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple on Tuesday announced a new 27-inch iMac model. While the design remains the same, the company updated the internal hardware. The upgraded 27-inch iMac is targeted at consumers who are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Apple’s new 27-inch iMac starts at Rs 169,900, and will go on sale in India later this month.

First things first, the 27-inch iMac now comes with Intel’s latest 10th-generation processors. The refresh also includes a new AMD Radeon Pro 5300, 5500XT and 5700XT graphics. The base model ships with a 6-core Intel Core i5 processor AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB RAM and a 256 GB hard drive. A slightly faster model comes with faster 6-core Core i5 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics and 512GB storage. The third model includes an 8-core Intel i7 processor, AMD Radeon 5500 XT graphics and a 512 GB hard drive.

The entry-level costs Rs 169,900, the mid-level model costs Rs 189,900 and the top-end model will set up back by Rs 2,19,900. All three new 27-inch iMac models ship with a Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard 2. And just for your knowledge, the 27-inch iMac boasts a 5K screen with built-in True Tone technology.

Apple has also improved the other key aspects of the iMac by adding a 1080p web camera. Previous iMacs featured a low-resolution 720p web camera. The company is also adding studio microphones found in its 16-inch MacBook Pro, which should provide an improved sound while speaking on video calls. The speaker quality is also dramatically improved.

The new 27-inch iMac doesn’t look different from previous iMacs. (Image credit: Apple) The new 27-inch iMac doesn’t look different from previous iMacs. (Image credit: Apple)

Besides the 27-inch iMac, Apple has also updated the 21.5-inch iMac with SSDs across the board. The iMac Pro, on the other hand, will now start with a 10-core Intel Xenon processor.

Earlier in June, Apple announced that it would use its own Apple Silicon in future versions of Mac. The first Mac with Apple Silicon will start shipping by the end of this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd