Apple’s Mac Pro appears in DJ Calvin Harris’ studio; hints at imminent launch

Apple’s most powerful Mac Pro isn’t on sale yet, but it appears that a few privileged people already have given access to the most powerful desktop computer. Calvin Harris, one of the highest-paid DJs in the world, seems to be the early owners of the Mac Pro.

The Scottish DJ uploaded a series of videos to his Instagram Story showing off his studio and the new music he was working on. In one of the videos, however, the Mac Pro can be seen clearly seen sitting on the floor. It is speculated that Apple might have given the new Mac Pro to high-profile artists and creators ahead of the device release. Apple announced the Mac Pro in June with a “fall” release date.

The $5999 computer is primarily targeted at audio-video professional users. This is not a consumer computer, instead the Mac Pro is made for filmmakers and musicians. The company made a lot of changes to ensure professional consumers get what they have been asking for.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the new Mac Pro is how users can easily switch out parts to customise the machine the way they want. While the Mac Pro looks like a regular desktop computer, it’s unique ‘cheese grater’ design reminds of the original Mac Pro. The Cupertino company will make its redesigned Mac Pro in Austin, Texas.

The entry-level model starts at $5999, and features the 8-core Intel Xenon processor, 32GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 580X graphics card. And that price will increase as you opt for better specifications. The machine does not come with a monitor.

Apple will be selling the 32-inch 6K HDR monitor for $4999. Yes, the pricey monitor doesn’t include a stand. That will cost you $1000.