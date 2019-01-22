Apple’s long-delayed AirPower wireless charging mat to launch ‘later in 2019’: Report

Apple’s long-delayed AirPower wireless charging mat has entered production and will be launched later this year. Citing supply chain sources, Digitimes (via Apple Insider) claims that wireless chip manufacturers are expecting an increase in parts orders when the AirPower hits the market later in 2019.

According to the publication, Lite-on Semiconductor began shipping Glass passivate package (GPP) for use in the assembly of AirPower units over a year ago. While orders for the component remain “insignificant’ but steady, though volumes should pick up once Apple starts selling the AirPower later this year.

But Digitimes isn’t the first publication that expects the AirPower to finally hit retail shelves in 2019. Earlier this month, Hong-Kong-based website ChargerLAB citing Apple’s supply chain sources who claimed that Luxshare Precision and Pegatron have both kick-started production of AirPower. Back in October, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple may launch the AirPower in the first quarter of 2019.

Apple originally announced the AirPower wireless charging mat alongside the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 2017, and said it would launch in 2018. AirPower is supposed to wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPower at the same time.

The Cupertino has maintained silence over the availability of the AirPower. It’s unknown whether the accessory has been cancelled or delayed due to technical issues.