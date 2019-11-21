Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro battery case comes with a dedicated camera button

Apple has launched new smart battery cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro. They look exactly the same as last year’s cases, but this time, they come with a dedicated camera button. The cases are priced at Rs 11,900, and will go on sale in India in the coming weeks. The smart battery case for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro is available in black, white and pink sand, while the iPhone 11 variant can be purchased in white and black.

The cases add battery life but make the phone thicker. They should make the iPhone 11’s battery life 50 per cent long, claims Apple. The cases also work with wireless chargers, so all you need to drop them on a wireless charging pad to charge them on instead of plugging in. Like previous-generation cases, Apple’s smart battery cases have soft microfiber lining and soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior.

Perhaps what’s interesting about the smart cases is a dedicated camera. With a press of the button, you can launch the camera app whether the phone is locked or unlocked. And with a quick press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video.

Apple’s smart battery case is convenient, because you don’t have to carry a power bank separately. Think from a point of view of frequent travellers. But if you want a case that doubles as a power bank, then you have to pay a bit more.

Just remember the cases, which are specifically designed for the latest iPhone 11 series, are not compatible with earlier iPhone modes including the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The new smart cases also have a square-shaped cut-out to accommodate the dual and triple-camera setups.