Apple’s Beats Solo Pro on-ear headphones have active noise cancellation

Apple’s Beats brand has launched the new Solo Pro, its first on-ear, noise-cancellation headphones. They will cost $300 and be available on October 30 in the US, with pre-orders already open. Colour options include Black, Ivory, Gray, Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

With the help of algorithms, the successor to the Solo 3 wireless uses active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that detects and blocks ambient noise. The Solo Pro is powered by the Apple W1 and H1 chipsets. That means you can say “Hey Siri” to activate the voice assistant on your device.

Beats’ latest on-ear active noise cancellation headphones can be charged through a lightning port. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, though. The Solo Pro gets 22 hours of battery when using noise cancellation, or transparency mode and 40 hours with both features turned off. The brand’s popular Solo line is the most popular headphones in the world, with over 30 million sold.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has been the anticipated feature that is expected to come to AirPods 3 in 2020. Earlier this month, AirPods 3 with noise cancellation were spotted with a new design in iOS 13.2 beta. It’s being claimed that the upcoming truly wireless earbuds have been delayed till March 2020. Last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was preparing a pair of third-generation AirPods with active noise cancellation and water resistance.

The third-gen AirPods may also launch in a black colour options. Pricing hasn’t been leaked yet, but expect AirPods 3 to cost more than the existing model, which costs $149.