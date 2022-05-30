‘realityOS’ trademark filing hints at possible debut of Apple’s mixed reality headset at WWDC

Apple’s mixed reality headset could be announced soon. This comes after two trademarks called realityOS, registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) were spotted, ahead of WWDC 2022.

RealityOS is a rumoured operating system powering Apple’s VR/AR reality headset. Parker Ortolani, a consumer product manager at The Verge was the first one to spot it. He took to Twitter and informed that the said trademarks have been filed by an unknown company called Realityo Systems LLC in December 2021 under “peripherals, software, and wearable computer hardware categories.” Notably, these are the only two trademarks held by the company, however, there is no information about the company online.

According to Ortolani, it could also be a shell company created by Apple as the company believes is quite secretive. In a Twitter thread, he puts forth several points to bolster his claim.

Earlier this year, recent GitHub open source code and App Store upload logs revealed Apple source code references ‘realityOS’, which could be potential VR/AR headsets. “What is Apple’s realityOS doing in the App Store upload logs,” tweeted iOS developer Rens Verhoeven.

The existence of an operating system for Apple’s headset dubbed rOS was first reported in 2017 by Bloomberg. As per a recent Bloomberg report, the Cupertino giant even showcased the headset to its board members. However, the most recent rumour from Bloomberg suggests that the headset could be delayed until 2023 due to development issues like overheating.

Currently, we are not sure if Apple could be showcasing its AR/VR headset at the WWDC. However, it is possible for Apple to give developers early access to the headset or the ‘realityOS’ before the headset comes out.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Apple’s AR/VR plan has been rumoured. This all goes back to 2017 when Apple purchased VR company VRvana 2017. As per a report by The Information in 2019 that a mixed AR/VR headset would come in 2022, with AR glasses arriving by 2023. However, nothing concrete can be said.