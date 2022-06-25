Apple’s AR headset could launch in January 2023, suggests analyst

Apple’s mysterious AR (augmented reality) and MR (mixed reality) headset has been in the rumour mill for months now, with speculation of an official building ahead of every Apple event. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has continued to stay mum about the headset so far. Now, a new report suggests Apple could launch the AR headset in January next year.

As per a new report by CNET, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that Apple may launch its new AR headset in January next year, which is about 7 months from now. The product is expected to be the most unique product Apple has made and is set to open up a new direction for the company in the AR/VR space.

The headset is expected to go up against competition from companies like Meta, which has a lineup of Oculus devices of its own to help people access virtual reality.

“Apple’s global rivals will compete to imitate it, leading the headset hardware industry to the next stage of rapid growth and benefiting the related services and content ecosystem,” Kuo wrote.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been very vocal about his excitement towards AR. Earlier this week, the CEO explained that the industry is still in the “very early innings” of the possibilities of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities we’ve seen in this space, and sort of stay tuned and you’ll see what we have to offer,” Cook said, as per a report by China Daily, hinting at the company’s new headset.