Apple’s AirPower wireless charging pad reportedly enters production, launch soon?

Apple may have commenced mass production of the AirPower wireless charging pad, which was originally announced in 2017. A tweet from HongKong-based website ChargerLab (via MacRumors) claims that the long-delayed AirPower is already in production.

According to unverified tweets from ChargerLab, Luxshare Precision is believed to have started mass producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is best known for manufacturing Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. Luxshare is a member of Wireless Power Consortium, the force behind the promotion of its Qi standard.

ChargerLab further claims that Pegatron is also said to be mass producing AirPower wireless charging pad accessory. It is believed that Pegatron will ramp up production of the charging pad later this month. This is the same Taiwanese company which also produces iPhones.

Apple has been delaying the official launch of its AirPower wireless charging pad over a year now, and honestly, we really don’t know why it hasn’t been launched yet. The accessory was announced in 2017 with the ability to charge three devices simultaneously (iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods), but has since been delayed due to technical issues.

Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. pic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019

Apple blogger John Gruber of Daring Fireball says that the AirPower’s delay could be linked to the “the multi-coil design getting too hot — way too hot.” Sonny Dickson adds that “the mechanism being used for multi-device charging… is proving extremely difficult to build or refine, and has been resulting in a significant amount of interference up to this point, which reduces the efficiency of the charging mat, and contributes to the heat issues that engineers are facing.” It’s being said that AirPower will cost around $150 (or approx Rs 10,557).