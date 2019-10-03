Apple’s AirPods 3 with noise-cancellation spotted in iOS 13.2 beta

Apple’s AirPods 3 with noise cancellation have been spotted in the iOS 13.2 beta, thanks to a glyph showing the new design. The leak comes after images of AirPods 3 prototypes were posted on Slashleaks, and the design in the iOS 13.2 beta appears to be very similar to the leaked images. The model number is listed as B298 in the OS.

According to 9to5Mac, which spotted the iOS leak, the AirPods with noise cancellation are similar to the older in-ear headphones from Apple. While AirPods resemble EarPods without wires, the new wireless AirPods are a throwback to the older headphone design from Apple.

EarPods were introduced in 2012 by Apple and came with a plastic shell, less visible metal. These started shipping with the iPhone 5. The earlier design for Apple’s headphones used to be flatter, more like traditional in-ear headphones available on the market.

Regarding, the iOS 13 beta icon, 9to5Mac notes, that references in the OS indicate the new AirPods 3 will have different listening modes with or without noise canceling. The noise cancelling mode has been called as ‘Focus Mode’ in the system, according to the report.

Images shared on SlashLeaks showed the AirPods 3 prototype had a very different design compared to the current generation. The case appears to be wider as well, and not like the one seen on the original AirPods or the AirPods 2. The AirPods are also wider compared to the current generation ones.

Apple’s AirPods 3 could make an appearance in October, according to some leaks. Last year, Apple’s October event saw the new MacBook Air along with the refreshed iPad Pros with Face ID. This year, according to leaks, Apple could unveil the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed line up for iPad Pros with triple cameras and a new Apple TV box as well.