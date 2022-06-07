Apple launches WatchOS 9 with health features like sleep tracking and Medications

During Apple WWDC 2022, the company has revealed the latest version of watchOS: watchOS 9. For the latest version of the Apple Watch’s operating system, the Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced new updates like new watch faces, updates to the workout app, advanced health features and a new Medications app that will help users manage their medications.

watchOS 9: New watch faces

Apple has introduced four new watch faces. The first one is a Lunar watch face which depicts the relationship between the gregorian calendar and the lunar calendar that is used in many cultures including Chinese, Islamic and Hebrew.

The second is an artistic one called Playtime which was created in collaboration with artist Joi Fulton. Metropolitan, the third one, is a classic type-driven watch face where the styl changes as the watch’s Digital Crown is rotated. The fourth watch face is the remastered version of the Astronomy watch face that features a new star map.

watchOS 9: Workout features

The Workout app has gotten new updates that will rack new metrics for different training styles. Apple has introduced “Heart Rate Zones” which will let users know about the intensity of their workout. The app can now also be used to track interval training styles.

There is a new feature aimed at triathletes, which switches between biking, swimming and running workouts. The new running metrics tracked by the watch will include Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation. These will appear in the Fitness app summary and in the Health App.

watchOS 9: AFib (atrial fibrillation) management

watchOS 9 will allow users who are diagnosed with AFib to turn on the AFib History feature2; which will let them access important information including an estimate of how frequently a user’s heart rhythm shows signs of AFib, giving them deeper insights into their condition. Users will also receive weekly notifications to understand the frequency and detailed history of the condition.

watchOS 9: Medications

The new Medications app on Apple Watch and iPhone will help users track the medicines and supplements that they take. This means that they can create a medication list, set up schedules and reminders and view information on their medications. In the US, this will also mean that users will receive a notification if any of their medications will interact in a critical manner.