Apple WWDC 2018: watchOS 5 with Walkie-Talkie, Interactive notifications, more unveiled

Apple watchOS 5 has been announced at the company’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose. The watchOS 5 with a focus on helping users stay active and connected – comes with new features such as Walkie-Talkie, new workout types, support for third-party apps on Siri watchface, and more. The ‘Interactive Notifications’ feature, announced for iOS 12 will also be available for watchOS 5. Apple has unveiled a new Pride edition watch band as well as watch face, available in the US starting today.

Apple Watch users no longer require to say ‘Hey Siri’ to activate Siri on their device. People can just lift their wrist and interact with Siri directly. With watchOS 5, users can now can create a seven-day activity challenge with other users via the Activity app on Watch. New workout types including Yoga and Hiking have been added. For ‘Outdoor Run’, users now have the option to keep track of rolling mile pace. Cadence feature that tells current steps per minute has been introduced as well for runners. Apple watchOS 5 includes automatic workout detection, and users get retroactive credits for these workouts as well. Users will also get a notification to stop workout in case they forget.

Apple watchOS 5 Walkie-Talkie

Apple Watch in watchOS5 comes with real-time voice sharing with spontaneity of short messages. The new watchOS brings support for Walkie-Talkie feature on Apple Watch that works over cellular as well as Wi-Fi. People can choose who they want to enable chat with, and friends will receive a one-time request that they can accept. Users can simply press to talk and friends will hear their voice.

Apple watchOS 5: Improved Siri watch face

Apple Watch Siri watch face is getting updates with support for new content like live sports score, ability to view heart rate, commute time for say home to work, etc and more. Siri shortcuts from iOS 12 will also be supported on watchOS 5. Now, third-party apps will work on Siri watchface as well.

Apple watchOS 5: Interactive notifications

Interactive notifications essentially allow users to perform tasks like rate an Uber ride, pay for it via Apple Pay directly from notifications on Apple Watch, without opening the app. For instance, users can add number of people for a dinner reservation, extend it right from notifications.

Apple watchOS 5: WebKit support, Apple Podcast

Apple watchOS 5 adds the ability to view web content on mails and messages on Apple Watch thanks to Web Kit support. Finally, users can listen to Apple Podcast app on Watch. Another useful feature is that playback for a podcast will resume across all connected devices.

