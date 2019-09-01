Apple will fix cracked Watch Series 2 and 3 screens for free; here’s why

Apple will replace the displays on aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 2 at no added cost. The company has begun a worldwide screen replacement program that covers a select Series 3 and Series 2 watches. The replacement program is available in India.

Advertising

The Cupertino giant says that under “very circumstances, the display can crack along the rounded edge. The crack can then spread across the entire display. For now, though, the issue is limited to select Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3 watches. The good news is that Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider will replace the screen on eligible Apple Watch units that show this type of crack for free.

The Apple Watch Series 2 models eligible for the program were sold between September 2016 and October 2017. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 3 models eligible for the free screen replacement program were sold between September 2017 and September 2019. The company has provided the list of all Apple Watch models that are eligible for the screen replacement program.

If your Apple Watch is eligible and its display is cracked, you may contact Apple or else visit an Apple Authorised Service Provider. Alternatively, you can also contact Apple Support to arrange for mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. The Watch will be sent to an Apple Repair Center and returned to the owner after five working days.

Advertising

Keep this mind that the program covers eligible aluminum models of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 for three years after the first retail sale of the unit or one year from the start date of this program, whichever is longer. The point to remember is that Apple might in some cases “restrict” or limit “repair” to the original country or region of purchase.

As for a recap, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple last year for refusing to acknowledge a defect in the Apple Watches that causes the screen to “crack, shatter or detach from the body.” It appears that a screen repair program for the aluminum models of the Watch Series 2 and Series 3 has been announced to address the issue of cracked screens.