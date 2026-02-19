Apple may be making wearables with ‘eyes and ears’ for iPhone

Apple isn’t usually the first company to experiment with new products and form factors, but the Cupertino-based tech giant has been reportedly working on new wearables for quite some time now. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is now accelerating the development of AI-powered hardware, which includes a pair of smart glasses, a Humane-like pendant that can be pinned to a shirt or worn around the neck, and new AirPods with AI capabilities.

With Siri all set to get the AI treatment in the coming months, the publication says all three devices will be built around Apple’s digital assistant and use visual context to perform actions. Also, these rumoured products will be linked to the iPhone. While the AirPods and pendant are said to be equipped with low-resolution cameras as they will only help Siri work, the glasses will reportedly have a “more upscale and feature-rich” camera capability.