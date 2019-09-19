Apple watchOS 6 rolling out now: How to install, list of compatible devices and more

Apple has started rolling out its watchOS 6 update for its Apple Watch globally. The company has done this just a day ahead of the new Apple Watch Series 5 going on sale. The watchOS 6 update brings a number of major updates, like the addition of the app store.

Here’s a look at the list of compatible watchOS 6 devices, how to download, what steps to take when downloading it and new features.

Apple watchOS 6: List of compatible devices

Apple watchOS 6 is compatible with all Watch models except the first-generation Apple Watch. The Watch variants compatible with watchOS 6 include Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5. The first-generation Apple Watch will not receive the update.

Apple watchOS 6: How to download

To update your Apple Watch you need to open your iPhone connected to the watch and go into the Apple Watch app. After which they need to scroll down to select General > Software Update. Users should see the watchOS update with a description of what’s new and an option to download and install the update.

Click on Install to download and install the update. The install instructions mention that Apple Watch should be in the range of iPhone connected to WiFi and charged to at least 50 per cent. We advise that you do not restart the Apple Watch or remove from its charger until the update completes. You will receive an alert on their iPhone once the update is complete.

You need to make sure that your Apple Watch has at least 50 per cent battery, and the device will need to be plugged into its charger till the update is downloaded and installed. The process could take around 30 minutes. The connected iPhone needs to be in Bluetooth range for the update process to work.

Apple watchOS 6: Features

One of the biggest features to be added to Apple Watch with the watchOS 6 update is the inclusion of the App Store. This will allow Apple Watch users to search and download apps from the App Store directly from the watch. Earlier users had to download the watch apps onto their iPhones, which would then install them into the watch. This will free up some space on your iPhone, due to you not being required to duplicate an app on both the iPhone and the watch.

Apple watchOS 6 will bring three new apps to the table, which are: Apple Books, Voice Memos and a Calculator app. The watch will now also let you calculate tips or your share of the bill easily. A good news is that you will be able to delete any of the existing apps present on watchOS.

The update will be adding a new API, which will allow your watch to directly stream audio away from your iPhone. As far as hearing health goes, the company has also added a new feature that can listen to what you’re hearing and let you know if the decibel levels are getting too high.

Since the launch of watchOS 5, Apple has focused a lot on health, with the release of watchOS 6, it is taking that to another level. The update will bring new health features, including Activity Trends, historic fitness data and a picture of how your last 90 days compare to the previous year.

For women, the update will introduce a new health feature called Cycle Tracking, which will allow them to keep a track of their menstrual cycle. It will also give them notifications when fertility windows are about to begin or their period is likely to start.

Lastly, the company has added a number of new watch faces called Modular Compact, Solar Dial, California, Gradient and Numerals face and more. New complications have also been introduced, which let users monitor the volume level in a room and more.