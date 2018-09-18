Apple watchOS 5 now out: List of compatible Watch models, how to install and more

Apple watchOS 5 is now out for the general public: Here’s the list of compatible devices and how to download watchOS 5. Apple watchOS 5 is now out for the general public: Here’s the list of compatible devices and how to download watchOS 5.

Apple watchOS 5 is now available to download for the general public. The watchOS 5 was announced by the company at its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose in June this year. It brings with it the Walkie-Talkie feature, improved notifications, new watch faces and more. Apple watchOS is available for download on all compatible Watch models in India as well.

Here’s a look at the list of compatible watchOS 5 devices, how to download, what steps to take when downloading the new version of watchOS, as well as its new features.

Apple watchOS 5: List of compatible devices

Apple watchOS 5 is a free upgrade and is compatible with all Watch models except the first-generation Apple Watch. The OS needs iOS 5s or later with iOS 12 or later. The Watch variants compatible with watchOS 5 include Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, and Series 4. The first-generation Watch or Apple Watch Original will not receive the update. Do note that the Siri Raise to Speak feature will only be available on Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

Apple watchOS 5: How to download, steps to follow

Apple iPhone users will need to update their connected phone to iOS 12 before they can begin downloading watchOS 5 on their Watch. People will need to make sure that their Watch has at least 50 per cent battery, and the device will need to be plugged into its charger till the update is downloaded and installed. The process could take close to 30 minutes. The connected iPhone needs to be in Bluetooth range for the update process to work.

Open Apple Watch app on iPhone and scroll down to select General > Software Update. Users should see the watchOS update with a description of what’s new and an option to download and install the update.

Click on Install to download and install the update. The install instructions mention that Apple Watch should be in the range of iPhone connected to WiFi and charged to at least 50 per cent. Users are advised not to restart Apple Watch or remove from its charger until the update completes. Users will receive an alert on their iPhone once the update is complete.

Apple watchOS 5: Features

Apple watchOS includes features such as Walkie-Talkie, new workout types, support for third-party apps on Siri watch face, and more. The ‘Interactive Notifications’ feature, announced for iOS 12 will also be available for watchOS 5.

Apple Watch users can now just lift their wrist and interact with Siri directly, and they no longer need to say ‘Hey Siri’ to activate Siri on their device. New workout types in watchOS 5 include Yoga and Hiking. Apple watchOS 5 also brings support for workout features like keep track of rolling mile pace in ‘Outdoor Run’, Cadence feature that tells current steps per minute, automatic workout detection, as well as notification to stop workout in case users forget.

The Walkie-Talkie works over cellular as well as Wi-Fi. It enables real-time voice sharing. People can choose who they want to enable chat with, and friends will receive a one-time request that they can accept. Apple watchOS 5 ships with improved Siri watch face with new content like live sports score, ability to view heart rate, commute time for say home to work, etc and more. Siri shortcuts from iOS 12 will also be supported on watchOS 5. Third-party apps will also work on Siri watch face as well.

Apple watchOS 5 interactive notifications feature essentially allow users to perform tasks like rate an Uber ride, pay for it via Apple Pay directly from notifications on Apple Watch, without opening the app. The OS also supports Apple Podcast app on Watch. The playback for a podcast will resume across all connected devices.

