Apple watchOS 5.2 update released, brings support for ECG app, AirPods 2 and more

Apple has released watchOS 5.2 update to all compatible Apple Watch versions. The new update adds support for the ECG app along with the irregular heart rhythm notification feature to a number of countries. These countries include Hong Kong, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. However, both the new features are limited to the Apple Watch Series 4.

The update also adds support for the recently launched second-generation AirPods. To recall, the company recently released iOS 12.2 update for compatible iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch models, bringing support for the new AirPods.

Apple watchOS 5.2 update also adds support for real-time text (RTT) for phone calls in some countries along with Apple News+ integration and two new gradient-style watch faces.

The company has created a dedicated support page for watchOS 5.2 on its website. On the page, it states that the update fixes 29 vulnerabilities including buffer overflow, validation and memory initialisation loopholes. The update also resolves some memory corruption issues caused by malicious SMS attacks. It has given credits for some fixes to Google’s Project Zero team.

Apple watchOS 5.2 update is currently available for users to download and install over-the-air (OTA). To download the update, you need to open the Apple Watch app on your connected iOS device then you need to open the General tab and click on the Software Update option, there you can press on download and install the update option to get the update.

Keep in mind, the Apple Watch requires at least 50 per cent of charge to initiate the update process, you also need to have your connected iOS device in close proximity to the watch.