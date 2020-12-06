This third-party band will enable your Apple Watch to take photos, record videos

Wristcam accessory for Apple Watch (Image source: Wristcam website)

Apple watches have evolved over the years with hardware and software improvements. Despite being one of the best smartwatches in the market, the missing link is a camera that is unlikely to see daylight in the near future. There have been various rumours, patents and fan-made concepts that have intrigued users but the functionality is not yet available for Apple Watch users out of the box. However, there is a way you can attach a camera to your Apple Watch and click photos without taking out your iPhone.

Wristcam is offering an accessory to your Apple Watch which is more like a band. It has two cameras, one is the front-facing 2MP camera and the other is an 8MP outward-facing camera with an LED light that blinks/pulses while recording. Users will be able to shoot photos and videos easily using these two cameras.

Talking about the video recording capabilities of the device, it can record up to 1080p HD videos. There is a live-streaming option available as well but it can’t be done via Apple’s FaceTime app because it is a third-party accessory. It also has an inbuilt 8GB storage. Users will be able to transfer their photos to iPhone Photos apps. The company has made cloud storage available as well so that users don’t lose photos clicked via Wristcam accessory.

The company has made these bands available in multiple colours to woo the customers which are compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-6 and even the new SE. The demand for the product is high as Wristcam says that December stocks have been sold out.

However, the accessory may not suit everyone as the band is bulky, thanks to the two cameras and a battery that has been advertised to last all day. Also, it costs $299 (Rs 22,065) which is more than the price of the Apple Watch SE.

