Apple Watch will soon get blood glucose monitoring device to track diabetes

Soon you will be able to monitor glucose on the Apple Watch. Dexcom, a company that specialises in glucose monitoring devices, has hinted that it is closely working with Apple to bring a glucose monitoring device that works with its smartwatch.

During a recent interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC’s Mad Money, Dexcom CEO Kevin Sayer has teased the improved version of Dexcom G6 monitor that will allow diabetic patients to track their glucose levels on their smartwatch.

“It’s coming, and this tool is great for people with diabetes,” Sayer said. Dexcom plans to introduce this tool next year.

Its G6 wearable, which was launched last year, is a continues glucose monitor that does not require fingersticks or Calibration. This FDA-approved Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System works by inserting a small sensor just beneath the skin. The sensor continuously measures glucose levels and sends data wirelessly to a display device through a transmitter. The advantage of Dexcom G6 is that users can see their glucose data on a smartphone or smartwatch.

It is known that Apple has been testing a glucose monitoring system that works with the Apple Watch. Back in 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted wearing a glucometer connected to his smartwatch. Last year, Apple patents a non-invasive monitoring device to track blood glucose levels through a sensor on the watch itself.

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But many people stop checking their blood glucose levels due to a lot of hassles. If Dexcom does manage to launch a glucose monitoring device that works with Apple Watch, a number of people living with diabetes would regularly monitor their blood sugar.