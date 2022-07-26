scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

CERT-In warns Apple Watch users of security flaw: Here’s what to do

Here's why Apple Watch users need to update their software to the latest version as fast as possible.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 26, 2022 11:26:45 am
apple, apple watch series 7, apple watch series 6, apple watch se, apple watch news,Security loopholes with the Apple Watch series that allow attackers to remotely attack it have been discovered and are now fixed. (Express Photo)

Apple Watch users using watchOS 8.7 or older versions of the device software have been advised by the government to update their device to the latest software as quickly as possible. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) suggested in a report that Apple Watch models running on older versions of the watchOS operating system may be open to a newly discovered vulnerability.

This vulnerability might allow attackers to run arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on the device. What this means is attackers could make use of this security flaw to execute commands on your device remotely. These commands can include ways to bypass the watch’s security restrictions, allowing the attackers access to private information on the smartwatch.

Also Read |Apple Watch Series 7 review: The big-time watch

This may include details on your fitness, your texts and perhaps even banking-related details.

Technical details

As per the CERT-In vulnerability note, the vulnerabilities exist in Apple Watch models running on older software due to a various flaws. These include “buffer overflow in AppleAVD component; an authorisation issue in AppleMobileFileIntegrity component; out-of-bounds write in Audio, ICU and WebKit component; type confusion in Multi-Touch component; multiple out-of-bounds write and memory corruption in GPU drivers component,” among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

“A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially-crafted request. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restriction on the targeted system,” the note added.

What can you do about this?

Thankfully, Apple has already released fixes for these security vulnerabilities in the latest version of its watchOS software for compatible models (Apple Watch Series 3 and above). Users can simply update their Apple Watch to implement security patches for these issues.

Also Read |Apple Watch ‘Pro’ rumours are heating up

To update your Apple Watch, make sure the device has at lest 50 per cent battery, is connected to a WiFi network, and then open the Settings app on the watch itself. Navigate to General/ Software Update and if an update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to update your device. If you see no new update, you’re already on the latest version,

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
'We had all odds against us... were not prepared': Major Sharma
Kargil Vijay Diwas

'We had all odds against us... were not prepared': Major Sharma

Premium
Rajya Sabha to discuss Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill today
Live Updates

Rajya Sabha to discuss Weapons of Mass Destruction Bill today

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces
Pune Inc

Design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

I will not join any other political party: Yashwant Sinha

Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: tips for identifying snatchers
From Delhi Police chief

Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: tips for identifying snatchers

Premium
Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

Mangaluru: Mob enters pub, disperses students' farewell party

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

Anand Krishnan writes: It's time to treat Covid as a regular disease
Opinion

Anand Krishnan writes: It's time to treat Covid as a regular disease

Premium
National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers
68th National Awards

National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement