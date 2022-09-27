Apple Watch Ultra outlives a table surface in new durability test

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most expensive and most durable wearable yet, targeted especially at adventure sports enthusiasts. While Apple did speak about the watch’s ability to take a beating and then some at its launch event earlier this month, we now have users taking matters into their own hands.

A recent video by YouTuber TechRax sees the creator putting the Watch Ultra through extreme tests including drops, a shaking box of nails and multiple hits from a hammer.

You’d be forgiven for imagining the latter being the most damage-inducing act a wearable could go through, but the Apple Watch Ultra doesn’t break under multiple hits from the hammer. In the video, the creator continues to hammer the watch until the table he is testing it on starts cracking on the surface, but the watch takes no visible damage on its exterior.

It is only after extensive hammering that the Apple Watch Ultra finally stops turning on, but still registers next-to-no damage on the exterior. It takes a few more heavy hits in the video to finally shatter the screen on the wearable.

While the watch did eventually perish, it is unlikely that in real-life usage you would let it get hit by something the equivalent of 12 hammer blows. The durability helps in case of emergencies, and allows the watch to still function should you be hit by a vehicle or fall down while mountain climbing.

The Apple Watch Ultra is priced at Rs 89,900 in India and comes with multiple strap variants. It is powered by the S8 chip, an Always-On supporting LTPO OLED display and comes with features like a depth sensor for divers, military grade durability and water resistance.