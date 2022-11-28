Apple Watch Ultra dives to new heights with Oceanic+ app

The Apple Watch Ultra has been around for a few months now, but one of its most differentiating features, its ability to be used as a dive computer, is still not available to users. That changes this week as Oceanic+ launches its app for divers.

With this new app, users will be able to use the Apple Watch Ultra for recreational scuba dives up to depths of 40 m or 130 feet. Created by Apple in collaboration with Huish Outdoors, the Oceanic+ app includes everything recreational scuba divers need from a No Deco Planner and Logbook to dive stats, all accessible on the wrist.

While the basic version of the app is free, full access to all the features, including decompression tracking and tissue loading will come with the paid version which costs $9.99 per month.

The basic version of the app is free to use. The basic version of the app is free to use.

How to set up Oceanic+ app

Once the Oceanic+ app has been downloaded on the iPhone, users need to create an account and then a dive profile with personal and emergency contact information, certification level and number, and specialty trainings If any.

After this, they need to set the Conservatism, Gas, and custom Alarms on the Apple Watch Ultra directly. In the dive settings, users can select auto launch when the watch is submerged. In the custom alarms, one can set up target dive time, target depth, and the No Deco time. Plus, the app has the ability to alert you if the water gets too cold.

Also read | WhatsApp data of 500 million users available for purchase, says report

Dive planning is where the app will come in really handy. Divers will be able to use the app on the watch to calculate their No Deco time considering the depth value input, surface time and selected gas. Plus, the app also pulls in dive conditions from tides to water temperature and curates even information like visibility and currents. For each location selected, the app can give detailed marine forecast including surface temperature, water temperature, wind, UV, and tides, up to three days in advance.

Divers are also given the ability to drop a pin and even have a full log book with GPS entry and exit location.

Advertisement

Apple Watch Ultra users will be able to scuba dive up to depths of 40 m or 130 feet. Apple Watch Ultra users will be able to scuba dive up to depths of 40 m or 130 feet.

Oceanic+ app: Usability

When you are under water, too much information can be a hurdle. The Oceanic+ app has been designed keeping this in mind and all dive metrics are simple and easy to read.

The moment the user is submerged, the app uses the Bühlmann decompression algorithm to constantly calculate dive parameters which are accessible with just gestures with no need to press the buttons.

Additional screens are accessible with the Digital Crown while the Action button sets a compass heading.

Advertisement

The Oceanic+ app also offers safety warnings like decompression limits, excessive ascent rate and safety stop guidance. These come with colour coding to ensure the diver understand the situation better.