Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra: Here's all you need to know about Apple's most expensive smartwatch yet, targeted for sports enthusiasts and adventure lovers.

Here's all you need to know about the new Apple Watch Ultra. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Ultra alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE Gen 2 at the Apple ‘Far Out’ launch event. The new Apple Watch Ultra is targeted at sports enthusiasts and adventure loving users. The wearable comes with a more rugged body, better battery life, and many more features that set it apart from the regular Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Ultra: What’s new?

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a new design and a larger 49mm dial, complete with a redesigned digital crown, an extra button and a bigger battery that Apple claims can last for up to 60 hours. The new buttons and crown can also be used with gloves while the new sapphire display comes with up to 2000nits of brightness.

The Apple Watch Ultra also comes with multi-band GPS. a feature you’d usually find on very high-end fitness oriented smartwatches. The new button is the action button that helps users out with sports tracking, among other things.

The watch also has WR 100 water resistance and can sustain under water. When submerged, the watch also launches a new depth application that shows depth, time, and temperature. The Apple Watch Pro is also usable for scuba diving.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with three new bands: Alpine, Trail and Ocean that cater to different environments and can endure  “long runs, hard falls, and rippling currents” as per Apple.

The Apple Watch Ultra is priced starting at $799 and will be available starting September 23. The India pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Ultra is also not announced yet but should be available soon.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:27:21 pm
