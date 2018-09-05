Apple Watch shipments top 4.7 million in Q2, 2018, Xiaomi number two in list: IDC

Apple now owns 17 per cent of the smart wearables market share according to IDC. Apple now owns 17 per cent of the smart wearables market share according to IDC.

Apple remained the top vendor when it comes to the smart wearables market, closely followed by Xiaomi, according to numbers shared by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Numbers showed that globally the smart wearables market has gone up by 5.5 per cent during the second quarter of 2018, with a total of 27.9 million units being shipped.

According to the report, Apple continued to remain in the number one position with shipments crossing 4.7 million units. It was closely followed by Xiaomi, which shipped 4.2 million units during the time period Fitbit shipped 2.7 million units during the quarter, and was a distant number three in the list and saw a decline of nearly 21 per cent year-on-year.

IDC claims that the 5.5 per cent growth in the market was due to emerging markets. However, more developed markets like North America, Japan, and Western Europe declined 6.3% on an annual basis. The firm notes that wristbands have dominated in these markets, and the smartwatch segment has not be able to stop this decline.

In contrast, emerging markets, which includes Asia Pacific (not Japan), Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America, grew 14 per cent year-on-year. However, basic wristbands continue to be in high demand in these areas, though smartwatches also gained traction.

“The decline in mature markets is by no means worrisome as these markets are in the midst of transitioning to more sophisticated wearables…While the previous generation of wearables was focused on providing descriptive feedback like step counts, the current and upcoming generations are far more capable and are well on track to becoming prescriptive and diagonistic tools,” Jitesh Ubrani senior research analyst for IDC Mobile Device Trackers said in a press statement.

In terms of overall rankings and individual vendor performance, Apple was on top, and saw “continued demand for its LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3. Xiaomi, meanwhile, saw its brand awareness across Europe and the Middle East rise thanks to its smartphone business. According to IDC this could boost the wearable business in the future as well.

Fitbit, however, continued to decline and was unable to “maintain pace during the second quarter.” Still the launch of Fitbit Versa helped the company expand its userbase, and the company was the second largest smartwatch brand during the quarter with 1.1 million smartwatches shipped.

Number four on the list was Huawei with 1.8 million shipments and 118 per cent yearly growth compared to the second quarter of 2018. Garmin was number five with 1.5 million shipments and over 4.1 per cent yearly growth.

