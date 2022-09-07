scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Apple Watch Series 8: Expected price, features and specifications 

Here's what to expect from the new Apple Watch Series 8 wearables ahead of the Apple 'Far Out' launch event, which takes place later tonight.

Apple Watch Series 8 features specificationsThe Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to feature a similar design and largely same specifications compared to the Apple Watch Series 7. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple is set to launch its new range of smartwatches alongside the new iPhone 14-series later today. The new Apple Watch Series 8 wearables will succeed the Apple Watch Series 7 from last year and come with new features and specifications, but largely the same design as last year. Here’s everything we know so far about the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8: Expected specifications

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to feature the same design language as the Apple Watch Series 7, and is expected to be powered by the S8 chip. The same chipset powered the Apple Watch Series 7. This suggests that the new Apple Watch Series 8 may not improves upon its predecessor at least in terms of speed and efficiency.  However, that doesn’t mean there are no changes to the new wearable. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with an improved low-power mode that would allow users to use more of the watch’s functions when it is set to low-power mode to conserve battery.

Also Read |Apple September event 2022: What is certain and what isn’t, plus what not to expect at all

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to include a body temperature sensor aimed at helping couples with fertility issues.  According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Series 8 will also include major updates to activity tracking, although there isn’t much data on what is expected to change yet.

Rumours also suggest that the Apple Watch Series 8 could be available in multiple colours including Midnight, Starlight, Red, and Silver. One of the Apple Watch Series 8 models is expected to feature a larger display (1.99-inch diagonally instead of 1.901-inch). This could mean we see a 47mm variant this year. However this could also be the rugged Apple Watch or the Watch Pro we’ve been hearing about.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skillsPremium
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

The Apple ‘Far Out’ launch event kicks off later today at 10:30pm IST and we should know more about the new products during the launch event.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:01:59 am
Next Story

As Sachin Pilot eyes Congress pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjar base behind him

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve
Delhi Confidential

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer': Mir Ranjan Negi
On Arshdeep trolling

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer': Mir Ranjan Negi

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Premium
Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement