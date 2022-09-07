Apple Watch Series 8: Expected price, features and specifications 

Apple is set to launch its new range of smartwatches alongside the new iPhone 14-series later today. The new Apple Watch Series 8 wearables will succeed the Apple Watch Series 7 from last year and come with new features and specifications, but largely the same design as last year. Here’s everything we know so far about the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8: Expected specifications

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to feature the same design language as the Apple Watch Series 7, and is expected to be powered by the S8 chip. The same chipset powered the Apple Watch Series 7. This suggests that the new Apple Watch Series 8 may not improves upon its predecessor at least in terms of speed and efficiency. However, that doesn’t mean there are no changes to the new wearable. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with an improved low-power mode that would allow users to use more of the watch’s functions when it is set to low-power mode to conserve battery.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to include a body temperature sensor aimed at helping couples with fertility issues. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Series 8 will also include major updates to activity tracking, although there isn’t much data on what is expected to change yet.

Rumours also suggest that the Apple Watch Series 8 could be available in multiple colours including Midnight, Starlight, Red, and Silver. One of the Apple Watch Series 8 models is expected to feature a larger display (1.99-inch diagonally instead of 1.901-inch). This could mean we see a 47mm variant this year. However this could also be the rugged Apple Watch or the Watch Pro we’ve been hearing about.

The Apple ‘Far Out’ launch event kicks off later today at 10:30pm IST and we should know more about the new products during the launch event.