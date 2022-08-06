Apple Watch Series 8 could continue with the Series 7 design: Report

Updated: August 6, 2022 1:57:02 pm
Previous rumours around Apple’s upcoming smartwatch suggested that the wearable may feature a new design with squared-off edges. However, a new leak now suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 could look a lot like the Series 7.
The leak comes from Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) who shares an image that shows what looks like the next Apple Watch. In a subsequent tweet in the thread, the user claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 will incorporate the same design as the Series 7 and will not bring any new sensors either.
Alright
Apple Watch Series 8 leak
Note: the info is about the base series 8 only. No info abt the higher version atm
🧵1/3 pic.twitter.com/AT6tuUANUd
— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 5, 2022
The images suggest we’ll still see the same rotatable crown on the side of the watch along with a button and a microphone in between.
As per the report, there will be no titanium variant of the watch and instead, we will see midnight, starlight, Product (RED), silver variants in the aluminum range and silver and graphite colours in the stainless steel range.
The user also claims the Watch 8 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and will be compatible with older bands and straps. We also learn that the Watch 8 is set to go into mass production later this month and will likely launch on time along with the iPhone 14-series in September.
The report also mentions a new box package that looks like it’s geared for security. The Apple Watch Series 8 box will reportedly feature a seal made from stronger glue that will damage the box if you try to reseal an opened package.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
