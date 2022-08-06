scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Apple Watch Series 8 could continue with the Series 7 design: Report

New leaks also claim that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and will be compatible with older bands and straps.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 6, 2022 1:57:02 pm
Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple watch 8The new Apple Watch could reportedly feature the same design and specifications as last year's Apple Watch Series 7. (Express Photo)

Previous rumours around Apple’s upcoming smartwatch suggested that the wearable may feature a new design with squared-off edges. However, a new leak now suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8 could look a lot like the Series 7.

The leak comes from Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) who shares an image that shows what looks like the next Apple Watch. In a subsequent tweet in the thread, the user claims that the Apple Watch Series 8 will incorporate the same design as the Series 7 and will not bring any new sensors either.

The images suggest we’ll still see the same rotatable crown on the side of the watch along with a button and a microphone in between.

Also Read |Apple Watch Series 7 review: The big-time watch

As per the report, there will be no titanium variant of the watch and instead, we will see midnight, starlight, Product (RED), silver variants in the aluminum range and silver and graphite colours in the stainless steel range.

The user also claims the Watch 8 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and will be compatible with older bands and straps. We also learn that the Watch 8 is set to go into mass production later this month and will likely launch on time along with the iPhone 14-series in September.

The report also mentions a new box package that looks like it’s geared for security. The Apple Watch Series 8 box will reportedly feature a seal made from stronger glue that will damage the box if you try to reseal an opened package.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 01:51:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

What the brouhaha over Mahua Moitra's LV in Parliament says about aspiration and resentment

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
ICYMI

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement