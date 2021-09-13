Apple Watch Series 7 will go on sale in September: Everything we know so far

Apple’s September event takes place tomorrow, September 14, where the latest iPhones and Apple Watch series are expected for sure. According to the latest report by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple Watch Series 7 will only go on sale in September itself, and it looks like the company has resolved the production issues. Kuo’s note, which was reported by MacRumors, says that mass production for the Watch 7 will start in late September.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had earlier reported that there were issues with the display of the watch and that quantities would be limited at the time of sale.

According to Kuo, the reason for the delay in the Apple Watch’s production was the new display, which is bigger and flatter. Further, Apple is also using a new “OLED production line that can improve efficiency and reduce panel costs,” which required suppliers to come on board and likely added to delays. The report by Kuo also adds that there were reliability issues with regard to the new display, which Apple has now resolved. He expects mass shipments to start by late September.

While the iPhones tend to gain all the spotlight at Apple’s September event, the Apple Watch is also much awaited. The Cupertino-based tech giant is the leading smartwatch vendor in the world, and the Watch Series 7 with its bigger display might prove to be an interesting upgrade for many users, especially those who are still holding on to their Apple Watch 3. Let’s take a look at all the features that are expected in the Apple Watch Series 7.

Bigger display, new design

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple Watch Series 7 will see the screen size go up to 41mm and 45mm. Previously the Apple Watch size was 40mm and 44mm, and originally it started at 38mm and 42mm. The 45mm version will have a 1.9-inch screen which will also mean more pixels and a brighter screen, according to Bloomberg, with a resolution of 396 by 484 pixels. The Apple Watch will also have a flatter display, according to the report, more like the iPhones and iPad.

More importantly, this bigger watch display will mean a lot more information and new watch faces with more complications. Some of the watchfaces coming up are Modular Max, which shows the time along with one other bit of information such as day of the week or temperature. This is an upgrade to the existing Infograph Modular, which can show only one large complication. Other watch faces coming up are Continuum, and a world time watch face.

New processor, Health features

Just like the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7 will get an upgrade to the processor, the S7 as it will be called. We expect Apple to talk about how this will lead to improved performance, faster animations. We will also have to wait and see if the battery life gets better on the new Apple Watch.

But the Apple Watch Series 7 is not expected to add any new health sensors, according to all the reports we have seen so far. Both WSJ and Bloomberg have reported Apple plans to add a body temperature sensor to the watch, which could be used for fertility indicators, but also said that this feature is unlikely to make an appearance till 2022.

The blood sugar and blood pressure sensors are also being tested, but as WSJ pointed out, it will take a few years before the technology actually gets accurate enough for Apple to actually add them to its commercial-ready devices. If you want the ‘body temperature’ feature, the Series 7 might not be the right upgrade. We will have to wait and see what all features are present on the new Apple Watch.