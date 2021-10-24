Apple Watch Series 7 teardown reveals bigger battery, new display tech

The Apple Watch Series 7 was expected to have a bigger battery capacity than its predecessor since it offered a similar “all-day” battery life while offering a larger display. Now, a new teardown video by iFixit has confirmed the presence of a bigger battery inside the wearable.

As seen in the video, the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm variant features a 6.8 per cent larger battery while the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm variant features a 1.6 per cent larger battery. Apple also added bigger battery capacities to its entire iPhone 13 lineup this year.

Apart from this, the Apple Watch Series 7 also features a new display that despite being larger is reportedly easier to work with and that is due to the company’s new OLED display which comes with an integrated touch panel. The feature was also seen in this year’s iPhone 13 series. This also means the display can be swapped as easily as the Taptic engine and the battery.

Possible cause of delayed release

The cause of the delay behind the Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to be the new display technology. iFixit notes that the manufacturing hiccups with the new screen could have caused the delays.

“Screens have some of the most complex supply chains and assembly processes in the industry. The introduction of this new technology, combined with pushing the limits of the border design, likely caused delays in shipping the Series 7 to market,” the report said.

The Apple watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900 in India and comes in multiple variants across two sizes. You can read more about the wearable here.