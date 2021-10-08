Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders start today in India: Everything to know

Apple has confirmed that its next-generation Watch Series 7 will be available to pre-order in India starting today. Consumers will be able to preorder the device at 5:30 pm IST via the Apple India Store online as well as via Apple Authorised Stores.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with an IP6X dust-resistant design and features a larger display that has 41mm and 45mm size options. The watch is swim-proof as well. The Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with support for faster-charging support. Here is everything you should know.

Apple Watch Series 7: Pre-order, pricing, and availability

Apple Watch Series 7 is priced in India starting at Rs 41,900. The pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will start today, with sales beginning October 15.

The device will be available in five new aluminium case finishes, namely Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and Red. ​​Additionally, the device will also come in Stainless Steel variants which will be available in Gold, Graphite, and Silver colours, along with Apple Watch Edition in Space Black Titanium and Titanium shades.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular variant will be available at a starting price of Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm option. The Stainless Steel versions with GPS + Cellular connectivity is priced at Rs 69,900 for the 41mm size option and Rs 73,900 for the 45mm model.

The Apple Watch Series 7 packs an Always-On Retina display that has 1.7mm thin bezels. This is an improvement over Apple’s last-generation Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with IP6X certification and a WR50 rating for improved water and dust resistance.

The watch is equipped with blood oxygen (SpO2) and electrical heart sensors to measure vitals. There is also watchOS 8 that brings features such as the new Mindfulness app to help users reduce their stress levels. The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to deliver 18-hours of battery life on a single charge.