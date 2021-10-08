scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 08, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders start today in India: Everything to know

Apple has confirmed that its next generation Watch Series 7 will be available to pre-order in India starting today.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 8, 2021 1:44:00 pm
Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 7 sale, Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, Apple Watch Series 7 price, Apple Watch Series 7 specs, Apple Watch Series 7 news, Watch Series 7 FlipkartThe new Apple Watch will be available in five new aluminium colours, as well as three stainless steel variants and a titanium variant. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple has confirmed that its next-generation Watch Series 7 will be available to pre-order in India starting today. Consumers will be able to preorder the device at 5:30 pm IST via the Apple India Store online as well as via Apple Authorised Stores.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with an IP6X dust-resistant design and features a larger display that has 41mm and 45mm size options. The watch is swim-proof as well. The Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with support for faster-charging support. Here is everything you should know.

Apple Watch Series 7: Pre-order, pricing, and availability

Apple Watch Series 7 is priced in India starting at Rs 41,900. The pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will start today, with sales beginning October 15.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The device will be available in five new aluminium case finishes, namely Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and Red. ​​Additionally, the device will also come in Stainless Steel variants which will be available in Gold, Graphite, and Silver colours, along with Apple Watch Edition in Space Black Titanium and Titanium shades.

Must Read |Apple Watch Series 7 announced: Here’s what is new

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular variant will be available at a starting price of Rs 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs 53,900 for the 45mm option. The Stainless Steel versions with GPS + Cellular connectivity is priced at Rs 69,900 for the 41mm size option and Rs 73,900 for the 45mm model.

The Apple Watch Series 7 packs an Always-On Retina display that has 1.7mm thin bezels. This is an improvement over Apple’s last-generation Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with IP6X certification and a WR50 rating for improved water and dust resistance.

The watch is equipped with blood oxygen (SpO2) and electrical heart sensors to measure vitals. There is also watchOS 8 that brings features such as the new Mindfulness app to help users reduce their stress levels. The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to deliver 18-hours of battery life on a single charge.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 08: Latest News

Advertisement