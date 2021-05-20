Apple Watch Series 7 may feature flat-edged design, new green colour option: Report

According to the leak, the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in a new green color option similar to what we have seen on the AirPods Max ( Image Source : John Prosser/ RendersbyIan )

Tipster Jon Prosser, who runs the Front Page Tech channel has posted a new video on YouTube, which gives us an insight into the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, including renders based on alleged images of the smartwatch, which could be getting a serious update, according to the image renders. The company last updated the design of its smartwatch with the Apple Watch Series 4 when it introduced an edge-to-edge display and refined look.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had reported last year that the upcoming Watch Series 7 will feature a redesign in some form. Prosser’s video shows that Apple may redesign the device with a flat-edged design and also release a new colour variant. He also hinted in the video that Watch Series 7 will feature a redesign that is similar to other Apple hardware updates.

This could mean that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a flat-edged design similar to what we have seen on the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro among other devices. The rumour describes the design of the Apple Watch Series 7 as being “more subtle” than what we’ve seen on other devices

According to the leak, the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in a new green colour option similar to what we have seen on the AirPods Max. Though the leaks revealed by Prosser on Apple products have been pretty accurate, it is important to note that Apple has not confirmed anything at this point. We will have to wait a while longer to know more about the upcoming Apple Watch 7 Series.