Apple Watch Series 7 leaked document suggests not much has changed since last year

Apple is known to not provide the exact specifications of its products on launch, instead choosing to focus on more experiential aspects that would make more sense to Apple fans and potential buyers. The new Apple Watch Series 7 got the same treatment during the brand’s September 14 launch earlier this month and while new features were highlighted, a lot of the specifications were not made available.

However, a new leak on Twitter, which is reportedly an internal document straight out of the Cupertino-based company reveals a detailed look into the specifications of the Apple Watch Series 7. Specifications mention the new S7 SiP (system in package) and the weight figures of the various Series 7 models.

The document suggests that the aluminium version of the Apple Watch Series 7 weighs 32 grams and 38.8 grams for its 41mm and 45mm variants. The titanium editions weigh 42.3 grams and 51.5 grams respectively for the two sizes.

here’s a specs document from Apple showing Series 7 details https://t.co/1BSZb7PwKN — Alireza (@alixrezax) September 15, 2021

Coming to the storage, the document suggests that the Apple Watch Series 7 packs 32GB internal storage, the same as the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Watch SE. The new S7 dual-core 64bit chip is also claimed to be 20 percent faster than the Apple Watch Series 6’s S6 chip.

How much does the Apple Watch Series 7 really improve over the Series 6?

Something observed across the document is that a direct comparison to the Apple Watch Series 6 is avoided very conveniently in key areas. For instance, the document mentions that the Apple Watch Series 7 has 20 per cent more screen area than the Series 6, but the new processor in the Series 7 is claimed to be 20 percent faster than the Apple Watch SE. If you’re considering upgrading from the Series 6 to the Series 7, you might want to read our take on it first here.

The storage capacity (32GB), the max audio volume, and the roughly 18-hour battery life are aspects that remain constant between Series 6 and Series 7. The entire list of sensors for fitness tracking is the same between the devices.

This leaves, as per the document, only a handful of upgrades between the two generations of smartwatches that display noticeable improvements – the bigger display, slightly faster charging, USB-C, and IP6X dust resistance.