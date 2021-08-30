Apple Watch Series 7 is coming next month; here’s what we know so far

Apple is expected to launch a new wearable alongside the iPhone 13 series at its widely expected launch event in September. While details around the company’s next smartwatch are scare at the moment, the brand is expected to improve functionality and capability over last year’s Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple’s last wearables, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were the brand’s big launches in September 2020 until the iPhone 12 series launched a month later. Hence, Apple missing the September mark for a new watch seems unlikely.

Apple Watch Series 7: What we know so far

Additionally, alleged clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 have been spotted online, which hint at a new design, Apple’s first for its wearables since the Apple Watch Series 4 that launched in 2018. The clones show a new design language with a flat display and much flatter sides, that contrast the older Apple Watch models and their curved bodies.

The display on the new Apple Watch is also reportedly set to be bigger than predecessors. This is something Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also doubled down on in his Power On newsletter. Apple is also set to make bigger cases for its watches this year, with two 41mm and 45mm case sizes expected for the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple could also add more watchfaces that will put the larger screen to better use, Gurman suggested. Design elements aside, Apple is also expected to bump up the internal specifications of the new Apple Watch. Expected changes so far include a faster processor inside the watch.

More official details on the Apple Watch Series 7 could surface soon as we edge towards the imminent launch.