Monday, October 04, 2021
Apple Watch Series 7 India price revealed, orders to begin on Oct 8

Here’s how much the Apple Watch Series 7 will cost in India and when you can order it.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 4, 2021 8:35:08 pm
Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 7,Buying an Apple Watch Series 7: Here are all the details you need. (Image Source: Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to order beginning Friday, October 8 at 5am PDT (5pm IST) , and will be available in stores from Friday October 15, Apple said on its website.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and comes in five colours – midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. This is accompanied by a wide range of band colours and styles.

Also Read |Apple Watch Series 7 announced: Here’s what is new

Pricing in India

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at Rs 41,900, while the Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900 and the Apple Watch Series 3 starts at Rs 20,900.The wearables can be purchased from the Apple Online Store or through authorised Apple Resellers.

Apple Watch Series 7: What’s New?

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a 20 per cent larger display that the Apple Watch Series 6 along with a new wraparound curved screen at the edges. The watch can now accommodate more text and graphical elements on the screen than before. The watch promises 18 hours of battery life and faster charging speeds to older Apple Watch models as well as a new USB-C powered charger.

Also Read |Apple Watch Series 7: Why I’ll wait for my upgrade
The Apple Watch Series 7 gets a crack-resistant glass as well as IP6X dust-protection and WR50 water resistance. Other features include Blood Oxygen sensor, ECG, and has an interface optimised for larger screens making features like a full QWERTY keyboard possible.

Also Read |Apple Watch Series 7 leaked document suggests not much has changed since last year

While Apple has not revealed any more specifications for the watch, a leaked document suggests that the Apple Watch Series 7 aluminium version weighs 32 grams and 38.8 grams for its 41mm and 45mm variants. The document also adds that the titanium editions weigh 42.3 grams and 51.5 grams respectively.

