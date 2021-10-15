Apple Watch Series 7 is now on sale in India: Full list of prices, features

Apple Watch Series 7 is now available for purchase in India. Pre-orders for the watch opened on October 8. The Apple Watch Series 7 start at Rs 41,900 for the 41mm version with an aluminium casing and Sports band. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41 and 45 mm sizes.

Apple’s India Store has the regular Apple Watch (Aluminium and Stainless steel casing), Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Edition listed online. Here’s a look at the full list of prices for the various editions of Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7: Full list of prices

Apple Watch with aluminium case and Sport band starts at Rs 41,900 for the 41mm version. The 45mm variant starts at Rs 44,900. The GPS and cellular version for the same watch costs Rs 50,999 for 41mm size, while the 45 mm size costs Rs 53,900.

The silver steel case with Sport band starts at Rs 69,900 for the 41mm version, while the 45mm costs Rs 73,900. This variant comes with GPS and cellular connectivity.

The silver stainless steel case with Milanese loop band costs Rs 73,900 for the 41mm version, while the 45mm version costs Rs 77,900. The Apple Watch Edition with a special Space Black Titanium case and Leather Link band costs Rs 83,900 for the 41mm version and Rs 87,900 for the 45mm. Apple says the Leather Link is made from handcrafted Roux Granada leather with no clasps or buckles, and has embedded magnets for a secure and adjustable fit.

Read more | Opinion: Why I will wait for my Apple Watch upgrade

Colour options for the aluminium case versions are: Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and Red. ​​The stainless steel variants which will be available in Gold, Graphite, and Silver colours. The Apple Watch Edition comes in Space Black Titanium and Titanium shades.

Apple Watch Series 7: Specifications

It comes with an IP6X dust-resistant design and is also swim-proof up to 50 metres. The big design change is around the display which is an Always-On Retina screen with thinner bezels (1.7mm) and an edge-to-edge screen. Apple says the new Watch Series 7 has crack-resistant front crystal as well, and it is around 20 per cent larger than the Watch SE.

The display resolution of the 45mm Watch is 396×484 pixels, while the 41mm has a slightly lower 352×430 pixels resolution. The Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with support for faster-charging support. It is equipped with blood oxygen (SpO2) and electrical heart sensors to measure vitals.

There is also watchOS 8 that brings features such as the new Mindfulness app to help users reduce their stress levels. The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to deliver 18-hours of battery life on a single charge. It will also come with fall detection.