Apple Watch Series 7 clones hint at new design ahead of launch

Alongside the new Apple iPhone 13 series, Apple is also expected to launch a number of other products. These include the Apple Watch Series 7, successor to last year’s Apple Watch Series 6. The new wearable has now been spotted in photos of what appear to be clones of the next-gen Apple Watch.

Twitter user Majin Bu has shared the images of these alleged clones and they help us get a sneak peak at what to expect when the next Apple Watch officially comes out. Check out the tweet below.

They also created the stainless steel version pic.twitter.com/qjTDIFmuty — Majin Bu 🫵 (@MajinBuOfficial) August 27, 2021

The clones hint at flatter screens on the seventh-gen wearable. However ,what’s more striking are the flat sides on the watch, which are radically different from older Apple Watches. The overall flatter, cleaner aesthetic of the watches change the look completely. This is also the first major change to the design of the wearable since the Apple Watch Series 4 which launched in 2018.

While have had renders of the new watch before, this clone is reportedly the closest we will get to the real product before the official announcement. Multiple colour options are also seen among the new clones, including a grey, silver and black variant.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to come with a thinner display bezel and larger overall dimensions, with two case sizes expected. These are the 41mm and 47mm ones. Apple is also expected to put in a faster S7 chip in the watch. Improved ultra-wide band functionality is also expected to be a part of the new watch.

The new watch is also expected to implement a new display design that will have less of a gap between the display and the cover glass. More details on the wearable should be available closer to the official launch date, which could reportedly take place on September 14.