Apple Watch Series 7 announced: Here’s what’s new

Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 today, alongside the iPhone 13 series and the new iPad and iPad Mini. Despite numerous rumours suggesting a new flat design, the new Apple Watch is anything but flat, instead embracing its curves more than ever.

Here’s what’s new with the Apple Watch series 7, including features, specifications and more. Also check out a recap of the Apple event in the embedded link below.

Apple Watch Series 7: What’s changed?

The biggest difference with the new Apple Watch is the bigger display. Thanks to smaller 1.7mm bezels, Apple has managed to put in a 20 percent larger display in the size of the same body as the Apple Watch Series 6.

The Apple Watch Series 7 also features a a subtle wraparound effect towards the edges of the screen, that make it look seamless with the edges. The bigger OLED displays on the watches also mean that the wearables will now be able to use new watch faces and show more information at a given time. Apple also claims it can accommodate more text on the screen at once now.

WatchOS will bring new UI elements to the Apple Watch Series 7, including bigger buttons, more text in the same space and a full QWERTY keyboard that supports tapping and sliding.

(Image Source: Apple)

While the Apple Watch Series 7 promises the same 18 hours of juice, Apple claims a faster charging time, thanks to the USB-C powered charger which now requires 45 minutes to take the watch from 0 to 80 per cent.

The new wearable is now also more durable than Apple’s previous smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 7 gets a crack-resistant glass as well as IP6X dust-protection and WR50 water resistance.

Pricing and availability

Apple didn’t have a lot to reveal when it came to the availability of the Apple Watch. The brand has stated that the wearable should be available by this fall, but no specific date was given. The Apple Watch also didn’t get an Indian price at the time of writing this story, but will start at $399 (about Rs 29,401) in the US.

The new Apple Watch will be available in five new aluminium colours, as well as three stainless steel variants and a titanium variant.